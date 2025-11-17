Ricky Steamboat is opening up about his cameo at last week’s AEW Blood & Guts, and he didn’t hold back when discussing what he saw inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the show to deliver an in-ring promo before being confronted by FTR, only to be bailed out moments later by Bandido and Brody King.

After the appearance, Steamboat spoke with Bill Apter about his night in AEW, and one match in particular left him cold.

According to Steamboat, the women’s Blood & Guts bout that opened the event simply didn’t work for him.

“God bless those girls that were in that match, but I didn’t care for it,” Steamboat said. “I don’t know if it was just too much. I thought, personally, they had 16 girls in there or something like that, that there’s just too much going on.”

He explained that the constant motion made it difficult to follow any story being told.

“Over in this one corner two girls are doing something, two or three girls are doing something in the middle of the ring, then you go to the other ring and two or three girls are doing something. You just couldn’t focus on anything because there was just so much going on, and for me it’s hard to react.“

Even so, Steamboat made it clear he enjoyed his time backstage and appreciated how the company handled him during the visit. He said the talent echoed the same sentiment.

“First class operation,” Steamboat said of AEW. “Tony Khan does a lot for the boys.”

For those who missed last week’s show, fear not, as you can check out our very detailed AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results 11/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)