WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a big fan of Big E as WWE Champion.

Foley took to Twitter during last night’s RAW and reacted to Big E’s Steel Cage match win over Kevin Owens.

“I really like @WWEBigE as champion. He’s beloved by fans and colleagues alike, ultra tough, authentic – and a great ambassador for @WWE,” Foley wrote.

Foley also had praise for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after she retained her title over Liv Morgan in last night’s RAW main event.

“THAT’S MY MAN! A big time win for #BigTimeBecks – on an historic night for #WomensWrestling #RAW @BeckyLynchWWE,” he wrote.

Big E is scheduled to defend his WWE Title against Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday, January 1. There’s no word on who Lynch will defend against at the pay-per-view.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below:

