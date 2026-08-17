Mickie James had high praise for Chelsea Green following her emotional promo on WWE SmackDown.

Green addressed the crowd during the August 14 episode of SmackDown, speaking about the work and sacrifices she has made throughout her career to reach her current level of success. The segment came as Green’s WWE Women’s Championship reign was put in jeopardy due to a broken orbital bone.

Following the show, James took to social media and called Green’s promo one of the best she has ever seen.

“Congratulations to Chelsea Green for delivering not just one of her greatest promos…. But legitimately one of THE GREATEST PROMOS I’ve ever watched,” James wrote. “I felt every moment. She felt every word.”

“The Hardcore Country” singer wasn’t done there.

“That is how it should be done,” she wrote. “You are a star my love. Everyone should take notes.”

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opened Friday’s show by announcing that Green would have to relinquish the WWE Women’s Championship due to the injury.

However, Aldis later gave Green 30 days to receive medical clearance. Green will remain champion during that period, but could be forced to relinquish the title if she is unable to return within the allotted timeframe.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is still celebrating her big title win, sharing a new photo of herself with Mickie Mouse ears on and her newly won title at Disney World (see photo below).

“Gonna tell my kids this was my fave Disney Princess,” she wrote as the caption to the post.

Congratulations to @ImChelseaGreen for delivering not just one of her greatest promos…. But legitimately one of THE GREATEST PROMOS I’ve ever watched. I felt every moment. She felt every word. That is how it should be done. You are a star my love. Everyone should take notes.… — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 16, 2026