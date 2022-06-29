WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week and gave praise to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

The Twitter exchange began when former WCW star Buff Bagwell commented on how he just doesn’t get The Bucks.

“Okay, this is where the internet turns on me. I get why the Young Bucks are loved, and they get themselves over. I don’t get the Young Bucks though,” Buff wrote.

Nash responded and praised The Bucks for being super talented and for how they can make everyone look good in the ring.

“You would if you worked against them. Super talented and can make everyone look good,” Nash wrote back.

Buff responded, “I’ve been sent some matches since I posted this, and I can see it.”

One fan asked Nash when he worked with The Young Bucks. He recalled working with the brothers back in TNA at non-televised live events, when they were known as Generation Me.

“TNA house shows,” Nash replied.

Records show that Nash and Eric Young defended the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Generation Me’s Jeremy Buck and Max Buck at TNA live events back in 2010, on June 3 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 4 in Sioux City, Iowa, and on June 5 in Brookings, South Dakota.

The Bucks have not responded to Bagwell or Nash as of this writing.

Below are the full tweets from Bagwell and Nash:

