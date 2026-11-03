A WWE legend is celebrating another WWE NXT success story.

Following the November 2 episode of WWE Raw, which saw Cruz Montana officially make the jump to the main roster as a member of The 946 faction, WWE NXT and rumored soon-to-be WWE main roster executive Shawn Michaels took to social media to congratulate the former NXT Superstar.

The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive also used the occasion to highlight the developmental brand’s recent track record of preparing talent for Raw and SmackDown.

“Another one moving on up! Congratulations to Cruz Montana on making the jump to the main roster,” Michaels wrote. “That’s 19 NXT Superstars making the leap to Raw and SmackDown in the last 12 months.”

Michaels went on to express his appreciation for the people working behind the scenes to help develop WWE’s next generation of talent, while also promoting this week’s episode of NXT.

“Pretty proud of that number,” he continued. “But even prouder of the talent and crew who make it happen. Keep showing the world what WWE NXT is all about! See the future of WWE this week on Wednesday night at 8/7c on The CW and the ESPN Unlimited app.”

Montana’s arrival came during the closing moments of Monday’s Raw, when The 946 launched an attack on Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

His promotion marks the 19th NXT-to-main-roster move over the past year, according to Michaels.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.