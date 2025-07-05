John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in a wild main event at WWE Night of Champions2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match descended into chaos, with interference from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, and PENTA. At one point, Cena tackled substitute referee Charles Robinson to prevent Rollins from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract — a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Cena’s unexpected tackle of Robinson. The WWE Hall of Famer said,

“I don’t laugh at demise very often, but when Charles Robinson got bounced, I busted up laughing. He got de-cleated, and I tell you what, I know how it feels to be 50 years old and take a big bump. Charles Robinson right now is probably in an ice bath. He got killed. It was great. This pounce that Charles Robinson took, is right up with the best of them.”

During a recent edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed whether WCW had a “weak spot” due to a lack of strong managers like Paul Heyman or Jim Cornette and shared his business perspective on the role.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his viewpoint of managers: “No. I mean, From a business perspective, you can’t keep a stable of guys who are really only — they only exist to solve a problem. They don’t exist because they draw money. I know they’re all gonna say, ‘Oh, my God, that’s not true.’ Okay. From a business perspective, they’re there to plug a hole. If the talent isn’t good enough on the mic? Okay, we’re going to have to spend the extra money to fix that. But to have a stable of those people ready to go, like in case of emergency? Just business-wise, it wouldn’t have made sense.

“It wasn’t a weak spot, it wasn’t a blind spot. It was a decision not to become reliant on it. Because otherwise it’s too easy. Before you know you got half a dozen or dozen managers on your roster, each making 150 grand a year. Because if they’re not worth at least 150 or 200 grand a year, they probably suck — or, suck is hard. They probably just aren’t really going to deliver much. They’re just going to be there and serve a purpose, and that gets kind of expensive.”

On why talents like Paul Heyman are unique: “First of all, Paul Heyman even back then, was — would you like to have four or five Paul Heymans on your roster? Sure you would. Go find them, they don’t exist. Paul’s a very, very unique talent. There’s nobody like him. Bobby Heenan, as you pointed out — Bobby didn’t want to be a manager, that was in his contract. He didn’t want to be in a ring. He didn’t even like being near the ring because of his neck issues. So Bobby Heenan wasn’t an option. Would have been cool if he would have been, because things would have been way more entertaining if we would have able to use Bobby in that role. But we weren’t. So we didn’t have Paul Heyman. We weren’t going to get Paul Heyman. Same with Jim Cornettte. Now I didn’t try to get Jim. I’m not sure he would have even taken a phone call at the time, but I don’t put Jim quite in the same category as Paul Heyman. But he’s in the same zip code for sure.

“But beyond those two, taking Bobby out of the equation, there just wasn’t anybody that was really that good. Certainly not on the level of a Jim Cornette or Paul Heyman. And if you can’t have somebody on that level, it’s better not to have somebody.”

On why the nWo era made the classic manager role more difficult: “And again, wrestling had changed. We’re talking about now the nWo, and we’re Nitro and the reality-based programming is becoming a little bit more dominant on the format. We still had the other stuff but reality — the audience had developed an appetite for the reality type wrestling that WCW Nitro was the first to really present. That made it even more difficult. So no, I think that — yeah, Roman’s an exception, because Paul’s an exception. And that worked. Just about everybody that gets hooked up with Paul Heyman kind of works. But there just wasn’t enough of them.”

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Erick Rowan & Dexter Lumis

* R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

* Jelly Roll appears.

You can check out the updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Goldberg

* Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Evolution 2 card below:

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Two Teams TBA

* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi