Paul Heyman and Ric Flair have a long history together, although their relationship hasn’t always been a friendly one.

During a recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Heyman reflected on his complicated history with “The Nature Boy,” including their backstage issues in WCW and the unusual circumstances that eventually helped them put their differences aside.

Heyman began by recalling how Flair played an important role in one of his earliest ventures as a wrestling promoter.

“Ric Flair is an interesting subject with me. The main event of the first thing I ever promoted was, when I was 19 years old, Wrestle Party ‘85 at Studio 54, and the main attraction was Ric Flair. I’ll always be appreciative of that. At the same time, when he took over the creative end of WCW, we were not on the same page, and he did not like me.”

When Bensinger suggested that the two practically wanted to kill each other at one point, Heyman responded with a simple “yes.”

The WWE Hall of Famer then revealed that their disagreements became so heated that he deliberately attempted to provoke Flair into a physical confrontation, believing it could ultimately cost Flair his position with the company.

“It got very hot, very fast. It escalated real fast, and it ended up with me being fired. I tried to lure him into fighting me. Everything I could to get him to swing and he didn’t take the bait. I wanted him to swing. Because how can an executive at Turner punch somebody in the face and get away with it? Number one, would have made it an easy lawsuit. Number two, he’d have to be fired alongside with me.”

Despite their previous issues, Heyman eventually returned to WCW in May 1990. He recalled Flair publicly welcoming him back in front of the locker room, although he wasn’t entirely convinced the gesture was sincere.

“I was brought back to WCW in May 1990. As is custom in our business, business is business. If you can make money for the company, you are welcomed back with open arms. It was figured that I could make money for the company. So I was welcomed back with open arms, and none bigger than Ric Flair embracing me in front of the entire locker room, saying, ‘Welcome back. It’s so good to have you back. I look forward to us doing stuff on television together.’ It was probably equal complete bullshit, and equal that that’s just the resignation of the acceptance of the protocol of our industry. We’re going to work together. We’re going to be professional. We’re going to get along.”

That professional understanding soon led to an invitation from Flair to join him for drinks at their hotel. For Heyman, who wasn’t much of a drinker, keeping up with the legendary party habits of “The Nature Boy” presented an entirely different challenge.

“So, as customary back then in this business, he says, ‘Where are you staying?’ I was staying at the same hotel as Ric was staying. He says, ‘See you in the bar. Drinks are on me. Woo!’ Oh my God, here we go. I’m not a drinker at all, and Ric Flair can drink. Ric Flair can outdrink a platoon of Marines. There’s no way to outdrink them. Only Andre the Giant. I don’t know of anybody else that could keep up with Ric Flair. There’s just no way, and I had to keep up with him. I felt horrible the next day. Oh my God, I’m drinking pickle juice and salted popcorn to absorb the alcohol. But I survived the night at the bar drinking with Ric Flair.”

As it turned out, surviving that night of drinking proved to be the turning point in their relationship.

When asked whether he and Flair ever managed to repair their friendship, Heyman explained that earning Flair’s respect at the bar apparently accomplished what their professional interactions had not.

“Yes. You know why? Because I survived drinking that night at the bar with Ric Flair. He said, ‘All right. Kid’s not as bad as I thought he was.’ From then on, we worked together fine.”

Also during the interview, Paul Heyman said Vince McMahon is ‘not a good person’, even going as far as to describe him as a ‘dictator.’