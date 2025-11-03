Some exciting news from the personal life of a legendary voice in WWE has surfaced.

On Monday morning, veteran WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia surfaced via social media to announce that she has gotten engaged to be married.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Garcia chose to keep most details private, but she did share that her fiancé has a background in professional wrestling.

“He understands this industry because he used to be a wrestler,” Garcia said, noting that the couple hasn’t set a wedding date yet.

Garcia is currently in her third run with WWE, working a part-time schedule as a ring announcer for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and other select events.

Recently, she signed a new two-year deal to continue in that capacity.

The next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for December 13 and will feature John Cena’s final match, the opponent for which will be determined by a 16-man tournament with WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT Superstars, as well as some potential wrestlers from outside of WWE.

Garcia mentioned during the livestream that, unless plans change, she expects to handle ring announcing duties that night, and it would be an emotional moment for her.

“It would be an absolute honor,” she said, recalling that she first introduced Cena as “The Prototype” at a WWE live event before his television debut.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.