WWE Legend Reportedly Produces the SmackDown Urine Segment

The recent WWE SmackDown segment where Jeff Hardy tosses a container of urine into the face of Sheamus was produced by WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, according to Fightful Select.
The segment was written by creative writer Zach Hyatt, plus another road writer that was unidentified.
For what it’s worth, original plans for the segment had “Dr. Kirshenbaum” as the name of the doctor that was used. This was never referenced on commentary for some reason.
Below is video from the segment:
