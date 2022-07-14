WWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly rejected overtures from WOW Women of Wrestling.

It was previously reported that Lita had talks with AEW about possibly working together in 2021, but word now, via Fightful Select, is that Lita also had interest from WOW before their late 2021 announcement on returning to TV.

WOW at least made an overture to Lita but things didn’t get very far as she made it clear that she had no interest in working with the promotion, and specifically David McClane. It was noted by one source that Lita made her feelings about McClane very obvious, and quickly rejected the overture.

WOW ended up quickly pivoting from their original plan, which was to contact a lot of women’s wrestlers with global TV exposure. They then relied on Tessa Blanchard to build the brand around, but she was ousted before the reboot got up & running.

Lita last appeared for WWE at the Elimination Chamber event back in February, where she lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. She also worked the Women’s Royal Rumble Match back in January, which was her first match since October 2018.

