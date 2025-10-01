Larger than life personas come in all shapes and sizes, as well as in different industries and walks of life. Oftentimes, it is major celebrities that people identify with and start following a certain niche because of. From sports and music to movies and social media, it is easier than ever to become famous. However, not everyone does it naturally and entirely honestly. Many a celebrity forces their way to the top and never looks genuine, but a select few are there for a reason because they were born to be entertaining, are funny without trying, and can transition into multiple areas of show business. Nobody has done this better in the last two decades than the WWE superstar turned actor, John Cena.

From his days in the ring, where he captivated audiences as the most popular professional wrestler, to his dominance in Hollywood across various types of media and genres, John Felix Anthony Cena’s fame and influence are bigger than ever. It is crazy to think about how many generations he has influenced in different ways, and yet everyone, from Gen X to Gen Alpha, knows him. Despite memes, movies, talk shows, and hosting, he will always be known most for his WWE stardom. With that in mind, we analyze his wrestling career and look back at some of his greatest and most memorable moments.

The Rise of the Doctor of Thuganomics

One of the earliest and most defining moments in John Cena’s long WWE career came when he transformed from a generic rookie into the “Doctor of Thuganomics.” This persona shift in 2002 showcased his charisma, creativity, and ability to connect with the audience through rap battles and confident trash talk. Dressed in throwback jerseys, armbands, cargo shorts, and snapback caps, and armed with freestyle rhymes, Cena stood out from the roster with a character that was both edgy and entertaining. His newfound identity helped him build momentum and establish a loyal fanbase, especially among young people who also dressed in the same street fashion during the mid 2000s. It was this gimmick that carried him through his early feuds and set the stage for his eventual main event status. Today, new stars dominate, and sports odds for WWE have never been more exciting.

First WWE Championship Victory at WrestleMania 21

A landmark moment in Cena’s career occurred at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 when he defeated JBL to win his first WWE Championship. This victory marked Cena’s official ascent to the top of WWE’s hierarchy and earned him his first belt. As the face of the SmackDown brand, Cena began a long reign of dominance that would define much of the modern era. His win signified a generational shift within WWE, with Cena stepping into a role once held by legends like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The triumph at WrestleMania 21 not only solidified his status as a main eventer but also began his transformation into the face of the company. Nothing was the same.

The Legendary Rivalry with Edge

John Cena’s rivalry with Edge in the mid 2000s was one of the most memorable storylines of his career. Their feud was rooted in sharp contrasts. Edge’s cunning and opportunistic behavior clashed perfectly with Cena’s relentless determination and never give up attitude. Their matches were intense, emotionally charged, and often involved personal stakes. From Edge’s shocking Money in the Bank cash in at New Year’s Revolution 2006 to Cena’s triumph in a brutal TLC match at Unforgiven 2006 in Edge’s hometown of Toronto, this feud elevated both superstars and left a lasting impact on WWE storytelling that was hard to replicate later.

Royal Rumble 2008 Return

One of Cena’s most shocking and memorable moments came in January 2008 at the Royal Rumble. After suffering a torn pectoral muscle just months earlier and being expected to miss significant time, Cena made a surprise return as the final entrant in the Rumble match. Madison Square Garden erupted in disbelief when his music hit. Against all odds, Cena went on to win the match, defying medical expectations and cementing his image as a resilient warrior. This moment was the highlight of his incredible work ethic and dedication to the business. It earned widespread respect even from fans who normally booed him.

The Rock vs. John Cena: “Once in a Lifetime”

The feud between John Cena and The Rock is one of the most commercially and emotionally significant storylines in WWE history. Their clash at WrestleMania 28 was billed as “Once in a Lifetime” and lived up to the hype, drawing mainstream attention and record breaking box office numbers. The Rock won the first encounter in 2012, but Cena redeemed himself a year later at WrestleMania 29 by defeating The Great One to recapture the WWE Championship. This two year saga showcased Cena’s ability to carry long term storytelling and perform under intense pressure. It was also a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation’s icon to another. Their “rivalry” is now in Hollywood.

Record Tying 16th World Title Win

Another milestone moment in Cena’s career occurred at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th world championship, tying Ric Flair’s historic record. The match itself was a masterclass in athletic storytelling, with both men delivering one of the best performances of that year. This title win was a culmination of nearly two decades of excellence, and it further cemented Cena’s legacy as one of the greatest performers in WWE history. The moment carried emotional weight and historical significance that helped bridge the past of WWE with the present.

Interesting Facts and Trivia about John Cena

He Holds the Record for Most Wishes Granted

John Cena holds the Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make A Wish Foundation, with over 650 wishes granted to children with critical illnesses. No one else even comes close.

He is an Accomplished Actor

Cena has successfully transitioned to Hollywood. Although many wrestlers try, not all of them are as successful. So far, he has starred in big movies and shows like Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9, Bumblebee, and Blockers.

He Released a Rap Album

In 2005, Cena released a rap album titled “You Can’t See Me” alongside his cousin Tha Trademarc. The album hit #15 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum.

He is Freakishly Strong

Cena is known for his raw strength. He has lifted Big Show (over 500 lbs) and The Great Khali during matches, feats that few other wrestlers would be able to perform without help.

A Children’s Book Author

Cena wrote a bestselling children’s book series called “Elbow Grease”. It is about a monster truck that never gives up. It promotes perseverance and positivity for young readers.

He Speaks Some Mandarin

Cena has studied Mandarin Chinese for years and has demonstrated surprising fluency in various interviews. He learned it to help WWE expand in the Chinese market.

He Took Peacemaker Seriously

To promote the hit DC Comics superhero show Peacemaker, Cena often wore the costume in public, on talk shows, at interviews, and even at fan events. It has made him one of the few actors who stayed in character in real life.

Hosted the ESPYs and SNL

Cena hosted both Saturday Night Live and the ESPY Awards in 2016, showcasing his comedic timing and charisma outside the ring. Not many in showbiz have done both shows.

He Once Lived Off Just $10 a Day

Before making it big, Cena lived in his car and worked as a limousine driver and gym staff in California. During that time, he had just $10 a day for food and essentials.

