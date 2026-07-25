Nikki Bella is officially back in WWE, and her return has set the stage for a major match at SummerSlam.

During Friday night’s WWE SmackDown from Oakland, CA., Brie Bella squared off against Lainey Reid in singles action. Brie picked up the victory with a quick roll-up, but the celebration didn’t last long.

Following the match, Fatal Influence launched a post-match assault on Brie and Paige, leaving the duo outnumbered until Nikki Bella’s music hit. Nikki stormed the ring to make the save, sending the Oakland crowd into a frenzy as she reunited with her sister.

With Nikki back in the mix, WWE has now set up a six-woman tag team match for SummerSlam, with The Bella Twins and Paige taking on Fatal Influence at the two-night premium live event on August 1 and August 2 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.