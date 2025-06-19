A pro wrestling legend from the infamous WWE Attitude Era is working behind-the-scenes for the company right now in a couple of ways.

Could it lead to an on-screen, and possibly even an in-ring return?

Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega recently appeared as a guest on The Ten Count with Steve Fall for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the Puerto Rican pro wrestling legend revealed that he is once again working behind-the-scenes for the company, serving as a producer for the newly acquired AAA Lucha Libre events, where he was even seated front row during the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide 2025 special event back on June 7.

“I’m working as an agent with the company, with this project so, all this is gonna be the big move with the company and them,” Vega told Fall. “AAA’s gonna become full with WWE. So, let’s see what happens. We go step-by-step. I can’t say right now, are we gonna do this? Because I don’t know. But hope that I’m in front of the camera in any moment if it’s possible.”

Vega continued, “If not, that’s okay. I’m happy with being back and working with this talent, which they’re in better shape than me right now (Vega smiled). So, happy. Happy to be part of the company once again and work with this talent.”

Vega, who turned up on WWE programming as recently as two years ago, where he helped Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest at the special WWE Backlash: Puerto Rico event on May 6, 2023, would go on to mention the possibility of things leading to another in-ring return for himself.

“Just with WWE, I’m working for WWE on this project,” Vega continued. “I’m gonna be a producer. Hope something happen (in-ring-wise). Anything could happen. You’re there. You’re still alive. So, you’re good for something! So, I believe if it’s there, I’m welcome. Why not?”