When John Cena steps inside the squared circle this weekend, it will be the last time WWE fans ever see him in action.

Because of that, everyone involved with the match are nervous heading into the big event.

Ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia spoke with TVInsider.com for an interview to promote the show.

During the discussion, Garcia was asked how she is feeling just days before serving as the ring announcer for the WWE retirement match of John Cena, who goes one-on-one against “The Last Time Is Now” tournament winner Gunther.

“I cannot wait,” she said. “When I found out his final match was going to be during Saturday Night’s Main Event, I was like, “that’s the show I announce!” It’s actually kind of fitting because I announced him even before he was John Cena. He was “The Prototype.” It was a live event. I’ll never forget it. I hadn’t seen him backstage yet. The crew explained to me that he is this new guy and gave me all his stats. I just remember as soon as I said “The Prototype,” and he came through the curtain I was like, “wow, that’s a look.” He came off special right from the beginning.”

She continued, “Watching his whole journey, being a part of it, being able to call so many of his matches along the years. It has been incredible. From SummerSlam to WrestleMania, and now the pinnacle of it to be here, his final match. It’s absolutely incredible. And the fact I’m back in WWE, it’s just so awesome.”

As the conversation continued, Garcia was asked if she is nervous heading into her role in Cena’s historic WWE retirement match on 12/13.

“For sure,” she admitted. “It has been exciting. Am I nervous about this? Of course, you get nervous. I always say nerves are a good thing because it means you care. Nerves and excitement actually create the same energy. It’s about turning those nerves into excitement.”

Garcia added, “I’m very excited. I’m going to do everything I can to put everything into that announcement. Just really solidify the fact that he is the “Greatest of All Time.” He is an icon. I’ve been amazed at everything he has been able to accomplish and his legacy.”

In addition to Cena vs. Gunther, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 will also feature Sol Ruca vs. Bayley, Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, as well as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

