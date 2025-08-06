The shocking WWE return of Brock Lesnar from this past Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event continues to be one of the top talking points in the pro wrestling community.

During the latest installment of the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL sounded off with his thoughts on the topic, explaining why it’s easy to work fans and what he feels “The Beast Incarnate” deserves credit for.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2025: “Oh, I think it’s fantastic. And you know, again, the easiest way to work people is when you’re exposing everything. You know, we talk about this every single week. You know, when you’re saying, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing, this is what we’re doing, doing Unreal.’ That’s the easiest way to work people. Same with Seth Rollins, same with Brock Lesnar. I love Brock. Since the day he’s come in the company, he’s a friend. And his character to me, is one of the greatest of all time. And he looks absolutely fantastic.”

On Lesnar changing up his look: “The good thing about Brock is Brock doesn’t come back looking like Brock from 2004. Brock always comes back looking a little bit different. And he’s always got a cool look. That’s something that the young guys and old guys out there should take note of.”

