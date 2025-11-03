Another second generation duo are in the works in the developmental system in WWE.

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar Tatanka noted during a recent interview with Bill Apter that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque helped get his sons into the WWE Performance Center, where they are now training with WWE legend Natalya and WWE producer TJ Wilson to become potential future WWE Superstars.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic, along with a complete video archive of the discussion.

“About three months ago, I went to Saturday Night’s Main Event. Triple H sees both of our boys… I was making an appearance there by ringside. They had the legends making an appearance. So, we were there early when they were doing TV, of course, and Triple H sees both of my boys. He says, ‘They gotta get in the Performance Center. Now!’ He sends a message. Triple H didn’t walk further than about five feet away, my phone started blowing up. All the executives at WWE already setting an appointment for them to go to the Performance Center. They went to the Performance Center, everyone loved them. Matt Bloom, which is head of the WWE Performance Center, fell in love with them, called them two studs. Shawn Michaels was there, Undertaker was there. So we came out of that, they had already recommended where they wanted us to go, which I’m so honored to be there. They’re actually training at The Dungeon — Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson.”

(H/T to Andrew Thompson and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)