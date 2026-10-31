What did Nikki Bella think of WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green impersonating her at a recent WWE event?

Let’s find out!

Prior to their WWE Women’s Championship match on the October 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Green drew attention by dressing up as the WWE Hall of Famer and mimicking her signature mannerisms, including her trademark booty shake, at a WWE live event.

During an interview with Justin Dorazio conducted before SmackDown, Bella was asked about Green’s impersonation and revealed that she actually found the whole thing flattering.

“Oh my God, of course. It makes you feel like so iconic, especially I’m seeing everyone hit the booty shake and it’s like, you get super flattered. It honestly made me smile.”

Bella explained that she initially missed Green’s impersonation because she was dealing with a hectic travel schedule and family responsibilities. It wasn’t until her mother called while she was heading to the airport that she learned what Green had done.

“I didn’t even know I was on my way to the airport because I had to take a red-eye because of my son, and I had a bunch of, like, school stuff for him yesterday, and my mom, like, you know, I was already, like, stressed because I’m like, oh, my God, I’m in a red-eye. I have to go through Ohio. Then I have to drive to West Virginia and whatever, and it’s just been a very busy month.”

Despite the stressful schedule, Bella said seeing Green’s tribute gave her a much-needed reason to smile, particularly after hearing about it from her mother.

“But my mom called me on the way to the airport, and she’s like, ‘oh, my gosh, did you see Chelsea Green live?’ I’m like, no. So when I got to the airport, I saw it, and honestly, I always get so flattered. It’s like… Like, I don’t even know how to put it into words, but it makes me feel very, very good.”

Also during the same interview, Nikki Bella teased forming a new tag-team with a current WWE SmackDown Superstar before she retires from the ring.