The new WWE ID Champions will be crowned at the GCW-WWE ID Showcase during SummerSlam weekend, with Kylie Rae facing Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel for the inaugural Women’s Championship, while the Men’s Champion will be determined through a tournament.

The semifinals of the tournament will be held at House Of Champions Presents The ID Showcase on July 19 in Orlando, and you can check out the lineup below:

* Quarterfinal Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Sean Legacy

* Quarterfinal Match: Bryce Donovan vs. Cappuccino Jones

* Semifinal Match: Brad Baylor vs. Jack Cartwheel OR Sean Legacy

* Semifinal Match: Ice Williams vs. Bryce Donovan OR Cappuccino Jones

BREAKING NEWS…. The quarterfinals and semi-finals of the WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament will be July 19th in Orlando, FL when HOC presents The ID Showcase! The matches will be: Quarterfinal: Jack Cartwheel vs. Sean Legacy

Semi-Final: Brad Baylor vs. Cartwheel/Legacy winner… — WWE ID (@WWEID) July 8, 2025

During a recent interview with TV Insider, MJF expressed his desire to act alongside John Cena following his Happy Gilmore 2 project.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Adam Sandler being a wrestling fan: “He is. He is also a big MJF fan, and I’m a big Adam Sandler fan.”

On his experience on set: “This is my second film. I also got to executive produce The Iron Claw. This film I’d say I for sure have a bigger role in. I loved every second of it. It felt like I was shooting with family. Very rarely do I feel like that in any environment. I don’t know if you realize this about me, but I can be a little bit prickly. I enjoyed being a Gilmore. I felt I will be a Gilmore for the rest of my life. I feel like whatever success that occurs in my career outside of the wrestling bubble I’m going to owe so much to Adam Sandler moving forward. If he ever needs anything, if his family ever needs anything, I would be there at the drop of a dime.”

On the advice Sandler gave him: “I think the best advice came from Adam when I was picking his brain. He just told me to be myself. Whether I’m doing these media rounds or out in public, he told me to be myself. That was lovely to hear because a lot of people don’t really like me very much. I enjoyed that advice.”

On his acting aspirations: “Obviously. I want to work with John Cena at some point in my career. That would mean an awful lot to me. Whether that is inside the wrestling bubble or outside the wrestling bubble. That’s the first name that comes to mind for sure. I would say I have to throw Dave Bautista on that list too. Also, my good buddy Paul Walter Hauser. I think he is one of the best actors in the world. To be involved in a project with him would be an awful lot.”

On the perception around wrestlers as actors changing: “It’s easier because of the work that The Rock, Bautista and Cena put in. Also, I feel so stupid now because Dwayne [Johnson] is also on that list I spoke about earlier too. This was a great question. You might be the only interview that gave me a question I liked. Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all-time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage. Here are three men who are just great actors and proving to the world what we do is really difficult. It takes a certain type of star power to make it to the top of the professional wrestling industry. Dare I say it’s just as hard or harder than making it in the acting industry. I think those three guys broke the mold and allowed a guy like me to really get opportunities in the land of Hollywood.”

The Republican-backed spending package — mockingly dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” — has officially passed, carrying severe consequences. The bill includes $930 billion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade, likely stripping health insurance from up to 17 million Americans. Another $68.6 billion will be slashed from SNAP, potentially cutting off food assistance for 4.7 million people. And an estimated one million more will lose access to affordable reproductive healthcare, including birth control, STI testing, cancer screenings, and abortion services.

On the latest edition of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart responded with scathing commentary aimed at both the media and the political theater surrounding the vote. He said,

“Or …. we could talk about the media’s narrative — dramatizing the fragility of Trump’s ruling coalition and what that could possibly mean.”

He rolled footage from several news outlets that hyped the possibility the bill might fail, only to cut to JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote that ensured its passage.

Stewart wasn’t buying the supposed suspense. “Ooh! It surprisingly got through!” he mocked. “Like every f*cking thing Trump has wanted. From Qatari jet bribes to the Epstein file secrecy to media conglomerates paying hush money. I can’t believe ABC paid that. That was so f*cked up… I’ll let myself out,” he laughed. “But every time something comes up that ‘Trump’s never getting,’ and then he gets it, the media is shocked — without ever admitting that the Republican ‘no’ votes are just for show. It’s theater. A way to give senators plausible deniability while keeping the agenda on track.”

He likened it to professional wrestling commentary — where announcers act stunned by every “unexpected” twist. To drive the point home, Stewart showed a clip of WWE’s Seth Rollins from 2015, taunting him on the “RAW Daily Show.” Rollins threatened to wire Stewart’s jaw shut, prompting Stewart to show up on the program and confront him. The commentators feigned disbelief – “No way!”

“Look at old tubes. What a surprise! I can’t believe he showed up! Like we rehearsed. It should’ve been obvious the bill would pass the day they scheduled the vote. The ‘no’ votes were all scripted.”

He also reminded viewers of his 2015 SummerSlam appearance, when he interfered in Seth Rollins’ match with John Cena, costing Cena the winner-take-all bout.

Just like in wrestling, Stewart argued, the drama is staged.

During a recent appearance on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his thoughts on who he would like John Cena to face in his final match.

JBL pitched three names, which include two legends and a current member of a famous wrestling dynasty.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his pick for the final opponent of John Cena: “I think one of two people. Actually, one of three, one of three people… I think Brock would be awesome. I also think Roman would be awesome. I think both of those would be incredible matches. But I think The Rock — I mean, that’s kind of it. Because The Rock kind of helped him turn heel. The Rock had done so much, plus The Rock’s the biggest movie star in the freaking world. I guess, maybe the biggest star in the world… I think The Rock would be great.”

On a next-generation star who could be elevated by the spot: “Yeah, and that’s a great question. Because I’m not sure what they’re thinking, but that’s the old wrestling mindset. You know, you don’t go out with a victory. Tony St. Claire and his great retirement match brought Finley over. And Finley was in retirement, and Tony still wouldn’t go out as a winner. You know, these old guys that have respect for the business, they always go out putting somebody over. Not always, but nearly always. And Cena is like that.

“If I’m a gambling man, which I am, I would gamble Cena put somebody over in his last match. And there’s a — I don’t know if I have a lot of choices, I’d love to hear your choices. But Jacob Fatu to me, I think would be a great choice, because I don’t think people would expect it. And I think the match would be freaking amazing. And the reason I say that one of the greatest matches I ever saw, I think it was San Antonio, when Cena wrestled Umaga. And to this day that was one of the greatest things I ever saw. I got the chance to sit there. I wasn’t calling the match, but I was sitting at the commentary table. And I just took my headphones off and I thought, ‘Man, I’m just going to enjoy this.’ And I remember watching that and thinking, ‘This is why people love this business.’ And I just sat there at ringside, and I had the best seat in the house, just sat there and just watched the match. I mean, like a little kid, it was so fun to watch.

“I think he and Jacob Fatu could do that. I think Jey Uso would be good. So I think there are a couple of choices. I don’t know who they have in the pipeline that they really want to build up. Cena is a great talent scout, and I bet you he has an idea of — I bet Cena has an idea. If you pull John aside, because he’s a really smart guy. And if you pulled him aside and said, ‘Okay, create a legacy bout.’ He would he would know whether that was The Rock or Brock or whoever. ‘Create just a great match.’ He would know, or ‘create a match where you’re gonna put somebody over.’ And then a fourth one, ‘Create a match where you’re gonna put somebody over that nobody expects.’ I guarantee you he has all four names.”