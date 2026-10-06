Booker T has revealed that he nearly teamed with Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at the 2021 event, teaming with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. However, Booker T says the original plan at one point called for him to fill Priest’s spot.

“I almost did a tag match with Bad Bunny,” Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. “It was actually supposed to be me and Bad Bunny as opposed to Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.”

When asked why the match ultimately didn’t happen, the WWE Hall of Famer declined to reveal the details.

“Certain reasons why,” Booker said. “I’m not going to disclose them.”

Booker was also asked how strongly he considered stepping back into the ring for the match.

“Not strongly enough,” he replied.

Bad Bunny’s involvement with Booker dates back to the musician’s 2020 song “Booker T.” He later performed the track at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, with Booker appearing alongside him.

Bad Bunny went on to make his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37 and has since returned to the ring for additional WWE appearances.

Booker currently serves as a commentator for WWE NXT, which airs Tuesday nights on The CW.