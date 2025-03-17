WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has shared his thoughts on John Cena’s recent heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, stating that while the twist was surprising, Cena never quite had the “oomph” that would make the turn impactful.

During the latest edition of his “The Snake Pit” podcast, Roberts expressed his belief that Cena’s character lacks the necessary intensity and edge to fully resonate as a heel. He said,

“Yeah, absolutely. Sure, why not? It’s time for it for a couple reasons. Number one, Cody’s your top babyface now. So you gotta get those other guys out of there, so he’s the only one. To turn him heel, he’s gonna wind up putting Cody over, which is what they want.”

When asked if he thought Cena had the “it” factor, Roberts replied with the following,

“I don’t think he did. I don’t feel it. Nothing personal. But I just always struggle with him. He just doesn’t have that magic in him, man. His interviews are okay, and his work was good, very good. But he didn’t have that oomph. He had to work really hard.”

During a press conference at NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 race, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed that her dream entrance for a wrestling match would feature a performance by rapper Cardi B.

Green said, “I haven’t thought of this as the United States Champion. You’re putting me on the spot, I love it. I’ll say, first of all, Cardi B has to sing me out. I’ve got a great entrance song, and I feel like Cardi B would be the perfect person to sing me to the ring. But we’re gonna need everything iconic American, and I’m gonna need a little time to think about that. But it would be me dressed as the Statue of Liberty, flanked by maybe more than just my two Secret Hervice women, maybe a whole squad of suited-up women escorting me down the ramp, and then we’ve gotta have typical American things. We have to have big flags. Maybe we have a NASCAR car. It’s gotta be real American. That’s all there is to it. I’m gonna come up with a list, though, so that when my boss asks me, I know how to answer that question.”

Karrion Kross is ready to fight Jean-Claude Van Damme, should the pair come face-to-face during WWE’s ongoing European tour, but he also wants to thank him.

On Twitter, Kross explained that he appreciates Van-Damme’s film roles but would love the opportunity to trade blows with the actor.

WWE is currently touring Europe as part of its Road to WrestleMania with tonight’s edition of RAW set to take place in Brussels, Belgium.

Karrion Kross has not been confirmed for the event. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will see John Cena appear in his first live appearance since turning heel.