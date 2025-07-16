On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray shared his belief that WWE should avoid hosting a third Evolution pay-per-view event, citing a lack of excitement and proper promotion surrounding the event.

The first Evolution pay-per-view event took place in 2018, with Evolution 2 airing this past Sunday.

On the problem with WWE Evolution 2 and why there shouldn’t be a third one: “We weren’t thinking Evolution because that was any disrespect to the women, to the warriors out there in the ring. It’s just that the build to Evolution didn’t feel like the build to Saturday Night’s Main Event, it didn’t feel like the build to All In, thus, we weren’t expecting that kind of show.”

On how the women should be showcased on the main shows rather than having their own: “I don’t think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do.”

Damian Priest recently shared that Paul “Triple H” Levesque encouraged him to be more comfortable being himself on camera.

Having worked closely with Triple H in both NXT and on the main roster, Priest said he learned to loosen up and embrace his natural persona. Speaking on the “WFAN” podcast, Priest recalled receiving that advice during his time in NXT, where it finally resonated with him following a match against Finn Balor.

When transitioning to the main roster, Priest admitted that he once again turned to Triple H for guidance, feeling the pressure to live up to others’ expectations. He said,

“It was what I thought they wanted me to be. I remember my boss, Triple H, came up to me one day. He was like, ‘The day you stop trying to pretend to be you and you’re just you, you’re gonna make a lot of money in this business.’ He goes, ‘Undertaker told me the same advice. I know it’s weird, right? Because how’s somebody telling you how to be yourself, that you’re not being yourself? You know you, but one day, it’ll click.’ Sure enough, one day, it just did. I remember I was in a match in NXT with Finn Balor, and that was the first time that I felt that it clicked. Then, I got called up to the main roster.”

During a recent appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, Charlotte Flair defended her Divas Championship, noting that winning the title was a huge milestone in her career.

On the importance of the WWE Divas Title to her: “People ask me all the time like, ‘Which title win, or which title means the most to you?’ I will say the Divas Championship — to me, being able to be an athlete and call myself a diva as the landscape was changing. But to think I can be me in all my glory and be a diva, that meant a lot to me.”

On Nikki Bella: “I say this all the time: Nikki had it for a year before I won it. And when I — even though I had the mat skills, I didn’t know how to be a star or presentation or anything like that. And I just remember Nikki walking out and just being like, ‘Wow.’ I felt like the Divas Title wore me, I didn’t wear it. It took me like a year. But people don’t give that title, I don’t think, l the respect that it deserves because they’re like, ‘Oh, the new shiny toy.’ No, the Diva [Title], it really did start — or the older women, what was the title before that? The old Women’s Championship. That’s the only Title I have in my office. So if that says something.”