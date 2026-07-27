Nikki Bella has an end date in mind for her in-ring career.

After making her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Bella has remained a featured part of WWE programming whenever she’s appeared.

Following a three-month absence due to an ankle injury, she returned on SmackDown to reunite with Brie Bella and Paige.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Bella reflected on what she believes will be the final chapter of her wrestling career, revealing that she expects to wrap things up by the end of 2027 while making sure she finishes on her own terms.

“I’m coming close to the end. I am, and I’m very great with that,” she said. “A year-and-a-half, whatever it is, the end of 2027. I really just want to finish this out exactly how I want it. If I have to break rules, I’m going to break rules.”

Bella went on to explain that she doesn’t want to look back on her career with regrets, adding that she’s determined to fight for her creative vision while continuing to help elevate women’s wrestling.

“I want to end it how I see it so I don’t look back and go, ‘What if?’ Creatively, if I feel a certain way, I want to do it,” she continued. “I don’t want to sit there and go, ‘Oh, but follow the rules and be a good girl.’ I want to challenge myself, I want to fight for myself, I want to stick up for what I believe in, and I also want to be super impressive and produce great stuff as far as matches, but also creative. I want to continue to be a part of great changes for women’s wrestling and constantly making women’s wrestling feel important and special, and while I’m doing great things, bringing other people up with me to do great things. I don’t just speak the talk of empowering women; I truly love to empower women. It’s such a great group right now and whatever I can give, while also being a bad bitch, I’m all game.”

Bella is scheduled to compete at WWE SummerSlam, where she will team with Brie Bella and Paige to take on the Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.