The lineup for the post-TNA Sacrifice episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Heading into the Thursday, March 20, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a taped episode from El Paso, Texas, TNA Wrestling has announced multiple new segments and matches for the show.

As previously noted, kicking things off on the 3/20 episode will be TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, while Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System duo of Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will serve as the main event.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s show is Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali with The Cabinet banned from ringside, WWE Chavo Guerrero Jr. will appear on First Class Penthouse with AJ Francis & KC Navarro, Nic Nemeth will explain his actions at TNA Sacrifice, Mance Warner will be in action and more.

Check back here every Thursday after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.

at this time https://t.co/kn1upRoW6u — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) March 18, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.@ManceWarner will be in action on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/4VQmIiBUzc — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 18, 2025