A familiar voice is returning to WWE Raw next week.

Lilian Garcia announced via Instagram that she will be back on ring announcing duties for the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, which takes place in Wichita, Kansas.

The longtime WWE ring announcer shared the news with fans on social media, confirming that she will be appearing on the live Netflix broadcast.

“HAVE YOU HEARD?!,” Garcia wrote. “Next Monday, yours truly is BACK on the mic for WWE action with Monday Night RAW LIVE on Netflix.”

She continued, “WICHITA, KANSAS… are you READY?! See you LIVE!!”

The November 23 episode of WWE Raw will serve as the red brand’s final show before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.