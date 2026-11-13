Spike Dudley is officially back in business with WWE.

After recent trademark filings suggested the two sides could be headed toward a potential dispute over the “Spike Dudley” name, the former WWE and ECW star has announced that he has signed a new WWE Legends contract.

Dudley, whose real name is Matthew Hyson, confirmed the news in a post on Facebook on Friday, November 13, revealing that the agreement will also lead to new WWE merchandise featuring his longtime wrestling persona.

“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal,” Dudley wrote as the caption to a post with a video announcing the news via his official Facebook page. “Will keep you posted with merch.”

The WWE Legends signee then thanked his fans and everyone who made it possible.

“Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!”

The announcement comes after an interesting series of trademark developments involving Dudley and WWE.

Earlier this year, Dudley filed an application seeking ownership of the “Spike Dudley” trademark for merchandising purposes. WWE was subsequently granted a 90-day extension in late September to potentially oppose the filing.

The situation appeared to take another turn at the beginning of November when Dudley abandoned his application. WWE then filed its own trademark application for the “Spike Dudley” name on November 6.

With the new Legends agreement now in place, the matter appears to have been resolved.

Dudley, 56, was brought in by WWE in 2024 for WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, PA., and he later accompanied The Dudley Boyz to the ring for D-Von Dudley’s retirement match in TNA Wrestling in 2025.