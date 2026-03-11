Cody Rhodes reclaimed the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown, a creative decision that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray supports. However, Ray believes the match exposed a major issue with how WWE handles high-stakes title bouts.

The championship match featured intense action both inside and outside the ring, including a moment where Rhodes was put through a table. Despite enjoying the match overall, Ray argued on Busted Open Radio that the lack of any formal stipulation undermined the match’s logic.

“I was happy with that television world championship match and I was unhappy with that television world championship match. The unhappy does not have anything to do with Cody or Drew. It has to do with the rules, the regulations, and the lack of stipulations.”

Ray explained that the physical nature of the bout made the absence of clear rules or a stipulation feel inconsistent with what was happening in the ring.

“I have the same problem with Cody and Drew’s match, the stipulations on that match, that I had with Kenny Omega and Okada at Wrestle Kingdom. But as far as a television main event is concerned, mission accomplished.”

While some fans have criticized WWE for taking the title off McIntyre only weeks after he defeated Rhodes for the championship, Ray strongly defended the decision. In his view, the move was the right one for the bigger storyline.

“I have zero problems with this creative decision. I have zero problems with this change of direction. None. I think it was a great idea. Forget about great idea, I think it was a smart idea. I think it was a ‘best for business’ idea. And at the end of the day, it makes for a considerably better story.”

Rhodes’ victory marks his third world title reign in WWE and sets the stage for a WrestleMania showdown. The American Nightmare is scheduled to face Randy Orton, who won the men’s Elimination Chamber match to earn the opportunity.

Ray said he is especially interested in seeing Rhodes and Orton confront each other on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, comparing the potential moment to the excitement surrounding CM Punk and Roman Reigns’ recent face-to-face segment on Raw.

Do you think WWE made the right decision putting the championship back on Cody Rhodes so quickly?