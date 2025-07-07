Bayley is auctioning off a piece of her ring gear to support families affected by the devastating flooding in Central Texas, which has claimed at least 80 lives and left 40 people missing. Among the hardest-hit areas was Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp in Kerr County, where at least four campers, along with camp director and co-owner Dick Eastland, tragically lost their lives. According to a report from the New York Times, Kerr County officials report that 11 campers and one counselor from the camp remain unaccounted for.

On Sunday, Bayley took to Twitter to share that she will be auctioning off the gear she wore during her match against Becky Lynch on RAW, stating:

“I’ll be putting this gear up for auction. All proceeds will go directly to the families impacted by the heartbreaking tragedy that happened at Camp Mystic girls summer camp. Please stay tuned for auction link this week, thank you.”

During a recent Fanatics Live signing event, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was asked about the possibility of facing independent wrestler Mance Warner. Owens expressed interest in the matchup, saying, “Yeah, that would be lovely, actually.”

Owens is currently sidelined as he recovers from a neck injury. He recently shared that he plans to wait until mid-July before deciding whether or not to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Mance Warner competed earlier today at JCW’s Born (Almost) On The Fourth Of July event, where he faced off against Timothy Thatcher.

WWE is currently livestreaming the second-ever SummerSlam event. The 1989 show is available to watch now on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can check it out below.

During a recent appearance on Maven’s YouTube channel, Mick Foley spoke about using microphones as weapons in wrestling, noting they can create a reaction without causing harm.

Foley also ranked various wrestling weapons based on the pain inflicted on opponents. He said,

“There really is a way to get the noise where there is contact, but most of that contact is made elsewhere. If you can hit someone’s head hard here [with your forearm], then that microphone is still going to make that sound, still going to thump, and it’s so much better than if you just had the microphone, because this way you get the big wind up. It’s the way you use it, but if it’s done correctly, you should bear — there are going to be plenty of other situations where you’re going to suffer, for your art, but the microphone should not be one of those.”

On July 29, WWE will release the new docuseries, WWE: Unreal, on Netflix, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the writers’ room.

During a recent edition of his “The Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on WWE: Unreal. He said,

“Like everything else, they make money with it, might as well do that too. I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made as for the damage it’ll do.”

And finally, during a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, Jeff Jarrett pushed for Sean “X-Pac” Waltman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo talent.

Walltman is currently only recognized for group inductions with D-Generation X and the New World Order (nWo). Jarrett said,

“I’m going to be way, way biased… It’s a no-brainer. You look at the Lightning Kid at a young age, his matches with Jerry Lynn. You can call it the X Division, before X-Division, or Junior Heavyweight, or Flyweight, or however you want to say that. But in his earliest of days, coming on the scene, he was turning heads and making headlines as, truly, a kid. Then, when you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon. I know that there’s some historians that will kind of point to different things, maybe Shawn and Bret, or the smaller guys having a bigger impact, because in the 80s, I wasn’t small, I was tiny, comparatively speaking, it was just it was a different era. I know in the 70s it was pretty much a big man’s business as well.

“When you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way, that 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere. He battled some demons, like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. You look at when he showed up on Nitro, that piece of the puzzle in the nWo, named him Syxx. He was the sixth member. Then, him going back [to WWE], there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that’s currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question.”

