WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has been hospitalized with an infection in his big toe, according to his wife Valerie on Facebook.

Valerie noted that the infection is a significant one as Graham is diabetic and there is some bone involvement. She noted that he is also dealing with congestive heart failure.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up a while back to help with Graham’s medical costs. You can find that campaign at this link.

Below is the full post from Graham’s wife:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.