A social media back-and-forth between Matt Hardy and Dax Harwood bubbled up this week, with a simple podcast comment spiraling into a full-on wrestling-Twitter misunderstanding.

The friction started after Hardy discussed modern in-ring expectations on his podcast, arguing that TNA’s priority should be stronger storytelling.

Not chasing what fans label “five-star matches.”

On the same day those comments circulated, Harwood shared a pointed thought on X that many quickly assumed was directed at Hardy.

“I think, in wrestling, the older you get, the more you complain about ‘5 star matches,'” Harwood wrote. “I also think, the older you get, the more you (secretly) wish you had 5 star matches. Whatever a 5 star match even is.”

When one user told Harwood to stop listening to Dave Meltzer, Harwood pushed back and defended the long-time wrestling reporter.

“I think calling Dave a moron is insane,” he stated. “He’s probably wrestling’s most accurate historian. While I may not agree with some of his star ratings, that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. That means he has a different opinion than I do; which is absolutely ok! To me, BrainBusters vs Hart Foundation SS 89 is a 5 star tag match. To Dave, it’s a 2. Who’s wrong? Who’s right? Who gives a f**k? As long as we all enjoy wrestling!”

By Wednesday, Hardy stepped in, publicly assuming Harwood’s comments were a response to his podcast remarks.

Hardy fired back with a lengthy message of his own.

“I think, on wrestling twitter, if you’re gonna decide to moan about someone’s take, you should @ them, Dax Harwood,” Hardy fired back. “I also think, the older I get, I give less than a f**k about what someone on the internet thinks a 5 star match is. What I care about what our matches are drawing at the box office and how they make people feel. I enjoy FTR’s work ethic and talent. I also think AEW emphases ‘matches’ more than ‘story/character/emotional investment’ and it makes it challenging to grow your audience from a niche core. Which is MY opinion. I want AEW to succeed, it’s good for the industry. I love and enjoy great matches that get me emotionally invested. I don’t (secretly) wish I ‘had 5 stars matches.’”

Hardy continued, “Whatever a 5 star match even is. Who’s wrong? Who’s right? Who gives a fuck? As long as we all enjoy wrestling! (Your words in this same thread)”

Harwood was quick to respond, insisting the entire situation was a misunderstanding.

“Matt, I have no idea what you’re talking about, why you think this is about you, or why you’re so upset with me,” Harwood wrote back. “I’ve only EVER had good things to say about you and your brother and what you’ve meant to tag team wrestling. I thought, until today, we always had a great relationship.”

As of this writing, that exchange is the latest public comment between the two veterans.

For context, several of The Hardys’ biggest matches, particularly their legendary bouts with Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz, landed in the four-and-three-quarter and four-and-one-half-star range. However, Matt Hardy has never received a match rated the full five stars.

Harwood, on the other hand, has seven matches rated five stars or higher, including FTR’s critically acclaimed dog collar match with The Briscoes, which reached five and one-half stars.