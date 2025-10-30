Nikki Bella is embracing her return to the ring with a renewed sense of motivation and focus, and a goal of challenging herself.

The WWE Hall of Famer made her in-ring comeback on the October 27th episode of WWE Raw, where she went one-on-one with Roxanne Perez. Despite a strong showing from Bella, Perez ultimately picked up the victory with some assistance from Raquel Rodriguez, which led to a surprise post-match confrontation involving Stephanie Vaquer.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella reflected on her performance and shared that she’s been receiving feedback from her sister Brie Bella and husband Bryan Danielson as she works to continue improving.

“It felt great,” she said of her latest in-ring performance on the 10/27 red brand show. “What I love is every time I go out there, I push harder. I’m learning more about myself in this era and I sit and watch and I get feedback from like you and Bryan, from myself, and I know what I need to do next and how I need to improve even more. I was so proud of Monday and I got a lot of great feedback and your girl was trending number one.”

Bella went on to explain that she’s determined to push herself beyond her comfort zone and evolve her in-ring style.

“There’s just a lot of moments for me where I just continue to push myself out of my comfort zone,” she added. “I wanted to bring in more moves and challenge myself like I used to do. I’m going against somebody with a 20 year difference, you know?”

As the conversation wrapped up, the women’s wrestling legend revealed that she’s already planning for her next appearance, which will be a tag team match on the November 3rd episode of Raw.

“What I love is just from myself, I get to continue to see me grow and get better and keep bringing it up another notch,” she stated. “I know what I’m going to do next week for the tag match, I know the things I’m going to work on this week in the gym and in training. I know the changes I’m going to make and I’m not going to tell you them because I want you to point them out.”

