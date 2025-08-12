WWE NXT’s Adrianna Rizzo shared a TikTok video revealing that she suffered a torn ACL during practice drills at the WWE Performance Center. She explained that she had been diagnosed with a partial ACL tear 18 months earlier but chose to keep pushing herself until it inevitably gave out — which, unfortunately, it did.

At WWE WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles faced off against Logan Paul in singles competition. In the weeks leading up to the match, Karrion Kross repeatedly stressed to Styles how important it was for him to defeat Paul. That tension carried into the match itself, with Kross getting involved and prompting a heated response from Styles. Ultimately, Paul capitalized on the chaos and defeated Styles on the grand stage.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Masked Man Show,” Kross discussed the lead-up to Styles’ match with Paul and revealed that it was Paul himself who pushed for Kross to be involved at WrestleMania 41. He said,

“I think there was something we could have done with Logan before he moved on to some other stuff. I was born in 85. I didn’t necessarily grow up with younger generations like they did with Logan Paul. I don’t know a lot about him outside of my interactions with him. I like the guy, have always liked the guy. My wife thinks he’s great and he’s always been kind to us. One thing that I thought was awesome that he did was, he is somebody who actually pushed for me to be involved with the match with him and AJ at WrestleMania. I found out only a few hours before that I was actually going to do it. I thought that was really cool that he did that. When I saw him the next day, I made sure he knew. I went up and shook his hands and said, ‘Thank you. I know you said something because somebody told me.’ He was very cool about it. I was hoping we were going to work towards that.”

Promotion is in full swing for The Pickup, which premiered on Amazon Prime on August 6th and features Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson in leading roles.

WWE’s Roman Reigns makes a cameo appearance in the film, with his involvement first revealed when Palmer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him on Snapchat. Speaking with Screen Rant Plus, Palmer admitted that she “got in so much trouble” for posting the image. She said,

“Oh my gosh, he was so sweet. I used to love wrestling back in the day. I mean, I was like, ‘Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?’ So, it was cool to, like, okay, connect and then I remember I did something with John Cena too. Shout out to wrestling. I know a little something, something. But yeah, Roman Reigns was really sweet, cool guy. It was great to have him in that cameo and I got in so much trouble for that Snapchat. I didn’t know that Roman was really that guy like that. I told you I been out the wrestling game for a minute so, I blew up his spot real big.”

Natalya hopes to bring her Nattie Neidhart persona to WWE.

In 2025, Natalya has made waves outside WWE by showcasing her Nattie Neidhart character in promotions like GCW and the NWA. The character has resonated strongly with fans — some even favor it over her WWE persona. In a recent interview with Cauliflower Alley Club TV, Natalya expressed her desire to introduce this character to the WWE audience. She said,

“I really want to bring Nattie to WWE. I definitely want to bring her to WWE. I think Nattie has to be handled very carefully because the second we bring her to WWE and we don’t have a good game plan, I think we can lose the character, so we have to handle her very carefully. A big part of the inspiration for this character came from Mick Foley when he was Mick Foley in WWE and outside of WWE, he was Cactus Jack. I think a lot about Mick Foley and the contrast between those two characters and the creativity where it’s like, he can morph back into both of them. He can do both of them, he can play both of them. I want to bring Nattie to WWE, we just have to make sure that the women of the division can handle Nattie because I’m not sure all of them can hang with Nattie.”