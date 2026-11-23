Charlotte Flair believes the 2027 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble could be one of the most memorable editions of the match, particularly if several major names make their returns.

During a recent appearance on Ring the Belle with DS Shin, Flair discussed the possibility of Bianca Belair, Naomi and Rhea Ripley returning to WWE in time for next year’s Royal Rumble.

The former multi-time women’s champion described all three as pillars of WWE’s women’s division, explaining why their potential comebacks would carry considerable significance.

“For me this year, I think Women’s Royal Rumble is gonna be so impactful because you have to comprehend that you could get a Bianca Belair return, a Naomi return, or Rhea Ripley. I don’t even know if the men, I don’t care who you bring back, but those are three pillars of the women’s division.”

Flair went on to emphasize the emotional reactions those returns could generate, particularly among younger fans who have been waiting to see their favorites back in action.

“So, for me and what it means in women’s wrestling, like one of those returns. Obviously Rhea hasn’t been out as long as the other two, but she’s deeply missed. But I can’t imagine what those faces of those little boys and little girls, and grown a\*\* men and women if a Bianca Belair or Naomi returned.”

Belair appeared at WrestleMania 42 to announce her pregnancy and welcomed a baby boy in August. She has also revealed that she has been dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands.

Naomi has been away from in-ring competition since announcing her pregnancy in July 2025.

Ripley, meanwhile, has been sidelined since June after suffering a torn meniscus.

As for Flair, she is currently preparing for the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair reacted to viral ‘via cash-in’ meme and past Tiffany Stratton controversy.