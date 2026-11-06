Natalya is waiting for the right opportunity to make her return to WWE television.

The veteran WWE Superstar has been absent from Raw since August, but recently made it clear that she is ready to return whenever the timing and creative direction call for her involvement.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya discussed her current status and explained why she remains patient about getting back into the mix.

“So while I haven’t been on Raw, it’s okay because obviously timing for me is everything, and I really trust in the process,” she said. “I’m excited to come back to Raw when the time is right, whenever I’m needed and the story calls for it.”

Natalya also discussed the recent additions to the Raw roster, including Sol Ruca and Lola Vice, while expressing particular interest in Jaida Parker joining the 946 faction.

“There are so many additions to the show,” she said. “We got Lola (Vice) and Sol (Ruca). We’re seeing all these new members of 946. When Jaida Parker joined that, I was like, ‘S\*\*t, now this is getting juicy.’”

Natalya and Parker previously crossed paths on WWE NXT in August, with their rivalry leading to a singles match at NXT Heatwave.

Parker subsequently moved to the WWE main roster in September, aligning herself with 946 as the faction’s ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline continued to intensify.