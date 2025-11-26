Booker T thinks Bret Hart’s recent “bitter” rants are ruining his legacy in the pro wrestling business.

“The Excellence of Execution” appeared on The Johnny I Pro Show in a full-length sit-down interview that was released this week, which featured Bret Hart saying he has a hard time watching WWE because it’s “too fake” and criticizing Sheamus’ work.

This follows a pattern of “The Hitman” dogging the likes of Bill Goldberg, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and many others in numerous instances over the years while making the media rounds.

On the latest installment of his official podcast, Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and current WWE NXT broadcast team member offered his take on Hart’s most recent bitter-fueled rant.

“Bret Hart has been all over the place lately, and I really don’t even know what it is,” Booker said. “I like Bret Hart. Bret Hart has done so much for this business and now at this stage of the game seems like I don’t know.”

Booker continued, “It’s like everything’s nuclear. Everything’s just like burn, let everything burn. And I just say, why?”

From there, the former five time (five time, five time, etc.) WCW World Heavyweight Champion reflected on Hart’s past issues with Goldberg from their respective days in WCW, stemming from an accidental kick Goldberg hit Hart with in a match at WCW Starrcade 1999 that ultimately forced Hart into retirement due to concussion issues.

“I know Bret Hart had his issues with Goldberg,” Booker acknowledged. “And those issues are deep-rooted for what happened inside the ring. But one thing I must say, stuff that happens in the ring, it happens. I don’t think none of us go out in the middle of the ring and try to hurt somebody on purpose or anything like that.”

Hart has also taken specific aim at Booker T in a past rant, with the Hart Family legend sharing his belief that Booker’s trademark axe-kick and scissor kicks in his matches were overly dangerous.

“I just think Bret Hart is a much better person than the person that’s been doing these podcasts and making a lot of these claims that he’s been making as of late,” he said. “Some of this stuff you can’t walk back.”