WWE Monday Night Raw airs at a special start-time this coming week.

And the lineup for the weekly WWE on Netflix program continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE Raw airs at a special start-time of 3/2c on Monday afternoon, August 25, 2025, from the BP Pulse Live venue in Birmingham, England.

Ahead of the 8/25 episode, which is also the red brand “go-home show” for next weekend’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event on 8/31, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with a video containing some updates for the show.

The red brand shot-caller announced that Roman Reigns will kick off Monday’s show in Birmingham, and that WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella will call out WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Previously advertised for the 8/25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is Rhea Ripley taking on Roxanne Perez in women’s singles action, as well as Kofi Kingston of The New Day in one-on-one action against Penta.

