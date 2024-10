WWE Hall of Famer and ECW original Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray will be in attendance at the WWE NXT TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show will take place on October 16th.

It is said that Ray will be meeting VIP ticketholders at the event as part of a package which will include a commemorative chair.

This show will mark the first WWE-promoted live event in the venue since 2006. At that time, WWE ran a house show featuring their version of ECW.