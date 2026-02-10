Not everyone deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Ask Jesse Ventura.

“The Body” isn’t holding back when it comes to Donald Trump’s place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ventura spent roughly 15 years as an in-ring competitor before transitioning into one of the most recognizable color commentators in wrestling history to earn his 2004 induction.

Trump, meanwhile, never competed inside the ring. His WWE legacy is tied to his involvement with WrestleMania, including participation in one of the company’s biggest events ever and hosting two WrestleMania shows, leading to his 2013 induction.

Speaking with American Independents, Ventura made it clear that Trump’s induction still doesn’t sit well with him.

“He’s in the wrestling Hall of Fame. I’m angry, very angry,” Ventura said. “And here’s why. Do you know how you get into the Hall of Fame? You do what I had to do. Do you know what I did one time? True story. I wrestled 63 consecutive nights in a row without a day off. There are people who would destroy that. There are guys who did even more than that. That’s how you get into the Hall of Fame.”

Ventura then contrasted that grind with what he believes led to Trump’s induction.

“You know why he got in? Because he provided two buildings where he probably made millions renting them to WWE for WrestleMania,’ he said. “For that, Vince McMahon puts him in the Hall of Fame? It’s a disgrace. I’ve almost gone public and said I’m resigning from the Hall of Fame because Trump is in it and he doesn’t qualify. Like everything he does, he’s not qualified.”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place this April as part of WrestleMania 42 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. Thus far, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque has been announced as an inductee.