At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, Travis Scott made an unexpected appearance, slapping Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock.

Back in January, at a charity event, Scott was seen with Swerve Strickland, where he hinted at his potential future in wrestling.

While speaking with Bootleg Kev, Strickland revealed that Scott has been training with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He said,

“That’s a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream. You’re in there with the two biggest icons that we have left. The two biggest icons that have ever done it. Of course you’re excited, and you’re with the world champion, so this is the guy who (represents) this era moving forward. That’s a lot of excitement and pressure. That’s what happens when you get excited with someone who is not in our industry. It’s an exciting moment. It’s a crossover thing and he doesn’t know. I think they wanted it so it could feel natural. Sometimes you want the natural reaction from other people outside of wrestling. You want them to be natural, flow, and feel. Then, it’ll feel real. Then that stuff happens and it’s, ‘Ah, too far. Too much.’ I was on the golf course with Travis not that long ago. He didn’t know that was coming, but he was telling me, ‘I’m excited. I’m training with Booker T. This is going to be wild.’ He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music. He was excited. I was like, ‘Make sure you take care of yourself and others.'”

Layla is teasing that fans will have to tune in to find out if she’ll be involved in Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2025, and Layla, her former LayCool tag team partner, was asked about her potential involvement during an appearance on the “Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour” podcast. She said,

“Number one, I’m extremely happy for Michelle, well deserved, and it’s about time that she is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. I’m not gonna share that stuff, just because I’d rather have you guys be guessing and waiting. Does anybody want to see me there? I don’t know. Do you want me and Michelle to reconnect? You’re just going to have to watch the Hall of Fame to see. That’s all I’m going to have to say about that one.”

Bron Breakker’s remarkable four-year WWE stint, featuring multiple title reigns, has caught the attention of Triple H and Paul Heyman.

Heyman has a history of helping young wrestlers grow in their careers.

According to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter, Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, revealed that Heyman is mentoring Breakker and helping the young athlete improve his character and promo skills.

Triple H said, “He’s (Bron Breakker) a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he’s a sponge. I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction. Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he’s the conduit for where we want to go to that talent.”

Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Finn Balor on next week’s episode of RAW.

