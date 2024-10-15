If Bill Goldberg is planning to wrestle GUNTHER at some point in the coming months, Teddy Long wants to see the WWE legend head over to WWE NXT for a little training beforehand.

While speaking with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Time Machine” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his belief that Goldberg would benefit by heading to the WWE NXT brand to hone his skills.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a potential Goldberg vs. GUNTHER match: “Well, here’s the thing, I think that was a good thing to tease GUNTHER and Goldberg. A lot of people thought about Goldberg because of the Bret Hart situation where Bret just kept saying he wasn’t a good worker and he’d hurt you and stuff. I think Goldberg is good for a couple of more matches, maybe more. But, I think what they didn’t do last time, and I don’t know they may have done this, I don’t know.”

On having Goldberg work in NXT to shake off the ring rust: “They should’ve had Goldberg go down to NXT and work out for a couple of weeks, two or three weeks, get the rust off of him and work with Shawn Michaels and some of those guys down there and get it right and then he would’ve been prepared for the match that he had with Taker. I just think what happened there, I don’t think Goldberg was prepared. I believe if he wants to get a run, if they want to do something with him and Gunther, let him go to NXT, let him stay down there two to three weeks to get it right and I think you’ll have a good match with Goldberg and GUNTHER.”

Goldberg and GUNTHER teased a potential match at the recent WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event in Atlanta, GA.