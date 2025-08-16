– Luchablog reports that tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII show is projected to draw roughly 19,000 fans.

– Regarding AAA TripleMania XXXIII, word is that several WWE Superstars will be present at today’s show beyond those already announced.

– Additionally, we’re told to expect The Undertaker to have a more regular presence around AAA moving forward. He is backstage at AAA TripleMania XXXIII tonight, as is Shawn Michaels.

– Reports circulating online about multiple wrestlers refusing to take part in the ten-bell salute for Hulk Hogan are said to be “total bullsh*t,” according to sources. We’re told that talent were not required to appear on stage for the ceremony.

– An online account called WrestleSeek recently claimed that Karrion Kross’ t-shirt sales have surpassed John Cena’s total lineup. However, a WWE source called the post “an outright lie,” clarifying that while Kross merchandise has sold well, the numbers being circulated are fabricated. The account has a history of posting exaggerated figures while using affiliate links to generate sales.

