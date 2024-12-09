Pwinsider is reporting that The Undertaker, Mickie James, Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman all filmed some content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL last week. The content will be airing on future A&E projects.

Bischoff and Waltman were both in attendance at last week’s WWE’s NXT TV tapings.

Karrion Kross’ memoir, Life is Fighting, will be released on August 5th, 2025. The memoir will be released in paperback form.

Tiffany Stratton was in attendance at Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings game, which you can see below:

Thanks for hanging out with us at home today, @tiffstrattonwwe! pic.twitter.com/AV3pxbw6ws — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 8, 2024

And finally, Bayley was in attendance at the San Francisco 49ers NFL game on Sunday. She hyped the crowd prior to the game, which you can see below:

