WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed how they got booked on the Family Matters sitcom back in 1994. They also discussed their ECW appearance with Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman.

Luke and Butch noted that the producers of Family Matters were big fans of wrestling and asked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon directly to get them involved. Butch also revealed that he got an allergic reaction from licking someone with makeup on, and that led to his throat closing up during filming.

Butch and Luke appeared on the 18th episode of the 5th season of Family Matters, which originally aired on February 18, 1994 vi ABC. “Psycho Twins” was the name of that episode. The Family Matters Fandom Wiki has the following plot for the episode listed:

"Urkel invents some "snooze juice", which is intended to help police officers easily apprehend criminals. The potion is demonstrated at a professional wrestling event, and The Psycho Twins (one of whom is Carl's old high school friend) accidentally drinks the snooze juice, When Carl, Urkel, Waldo & Eddie show up for the match, wrestling promoter Lou confronts them about The Psycho Twins drinking the juice and they won't wake up, Lou also threatens to sue Urkel for what he did, Carl apologizes about The Psycho Twins being knocked out, then Lou demands that Carl & Urkel are to fill in for the Psycho Twins in the main event against WWF's tag team The Bushwhackers, Lou told the Bushwhackers that Carl & Urkel aren't the real Psycho Twins. While the match is going on, Luke of the Bushwhackers asks Urkel about what he and Carl do, he tells them that he's a student and Carl is a cop which aggravate the Bushwhackers because they hate cops, then a riot occurs all over the arena, then back at home, Carl & Urkel are injured and patched up, Carl is so mad at Urkel for telling The Bushwhackers that he was a cop and then a frustrated Carl tells Urkel that if the "real" Psycho Twins didn't drink Urkel's snooze juice, they would've wrestled. Lou calls Harriette and tells her that he needs Carl & Urkel to wrestle for him again, but against the nurses that escorted them to the ring against Bushwhackers and they accept the match."

The Bushwhackers also discussed their brief 1998 ECW run, noting that they were brought in to do a spot with The Sandman and Dreamer as Luke and Butch Dudley, “cousins” of The Dudleys. This ended abruptly because they didn’t want to cancel on indie bookings that were already made, so ECW decided they didn’t need to use them anymore.

