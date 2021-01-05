Several stars did not appear for last night’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW, despite being advertised ahead of time.

The WWE Hall of Famers and Legends who did appear for various cameos during the show, and on the stage to watch WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain over Keith Lee in the main event, were Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), Melina, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Molly Holly, Booker T, Alicia Fox, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson, Big Show, Mickie James, Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Sgt. Slaughter, and Tatanka.

Stars who were advertised but did not appear were Beth Phoenix, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Eve Torres, Hillbilly Jim, Ivory, Jacqueline, Kurt Angle, and Michael “PS” Hayes.

Carlito was one of the most anticipated returns for Legends Night and WWE had previously confirmed his appearance on social media and their website. There’s no word yet on why he never appeared but as seen in the tweet below, he tweeted a shrug GIF in response to the show:

