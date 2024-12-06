The Hollywood Reporter has revealed WWE’s upcoming plans with A&E for 2025.

A new series titled WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is set to debut, showcasing aspiring pro wrestlers competing for a WWE contract.

The show will feature guidance and training from wrestling legends Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Additionally, the network has greenlit another series, WWE’s Greatest Moments, which will explore and analyze key events and milestones in WWE history.

A&E has also renewed WWE Rivals for a fifth season.

The report did not mention any updates about new episodes of WWE Legends: A&E Biography.

An official press release on the aforementioned new WWE on A&E shows should be released imminently.