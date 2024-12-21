A more detailed report has surfaced from the WWE NXT taping on December 19 in Orlando, FL.

Additionally, spoilers for matches taped for WWE LFG on A&E and WWE NXT Level Up are also included.

Featured below is the complete report, courtesy of Billy K. and PWInsider.com.

Level Up

Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

Match 1) Carlee Bright, Kendall Grey, and Layla Diggs defeated Kali Armstrong, Lainey Reid, and Wendy Choo when Layla pinned Lainey after a scissor kick.

Match 2) Dante Chen won a gauntlet match. – First elimination was Dante Chen over Keanu Carver with a roll up. – Second elimination Dante Chen over Harlem Lewis via a double palm strike – Final elimination was Dante Chen over Kale Dixon via the double palm strike.

LFG: Legends and Future Greats

Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were at the commentary table.

Shawn Michaels came to the ring to introduce the show. On the ramp, they introduced 10 of the 16 names that will be involved with the show including names such as BJ Ray, Elijah Holyfield, and some names already seen on LVL UP like Shiloh Hill. The remaining six would be involved in an intergender six person tag match.

Match 1) Drake Morreaux, Troy Yearwood, and Zena Sterling defeated Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel and ??? when Zena pinned Leigh with a tilt a whirl slam.

Match 2) Shiloh Hill and ??? defeated Anthony Luke and Tyra Mae Steele when Shiloh pinned Anthony.

Maxxine Dupri was sitting in the audience cheering Anthony on as the two are dating.

WWE NXT 12/31

Match 1) Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice.

Cora Jade came down to ringside to cause a distraction leading to Kelani rolling up Lola for the win. After the match, Cora attacked both Kelani and Lola. Stephanie Vaquer came down to the ring and Cora got sandwiched between Stephanie and Lola. Lola accidentally hit Stephanie with a backfist after Cora dodged it.

Backstage they showed Cedric Alexander being interviewed by Sarah Schreiber asking about Je’Von Evans’s condition following the attack by Ethan Page as well as his upcoming match tonight with Ethan Page. Cedric said Je’Von had a broken jaw. Ethan walked up and warned Cedric that he may end up like Je’Von. The two began brawling making their way down to the ring leading to the match beginning.

Match 2) Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander following a Twist of Fate.

After the match, Ethan Page beat down Cedric by ringside and Cedric had to be helped to the back.

They showed a backstage segment with Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger talking about the outcome of their match on 12/24. There is to be a six man tag on tonight’s show with Wes Lee is teaming with Tyson and Tyriek as Wes walks up. Shawn Spears walked up attempting to take Hank & Tank under his wing but they did not want it. Hank & Tank criticized Tyson and Tyriek for going with Wes after all Wes has done. The three of them are asked off while Hank and Tank left looking for a third person to team with them which Tank thought might be tough to find on New Year’s Eve.

Match 3) Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Gigi Dolin & Shotzi (with Tatum Paxley) in a triple threat tag match.

Fatal Influence got involved with Fallon/Jazmyn distracting the referee while Jacy pushed Gigi off the top rope allowing Jakara and Lash to hit Gigi with a double team combination and get the win. At one point during the match, Shotzi went for a suicide dive but her feet caught the ropes and she came crashing down on the floor. She seemed OK after the match was over and not hurt from it.

After the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn came on the screen taunting both Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend and mentioning their claim of wanting the women’s tag titles.

They showed a number of WWE ID signed wrestlers in the crowd for the show.

They showed Sol Ruca and Zaria talking backstage.

Match 4) Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca.

During the match, Shawn Spears was watching from the crow’s nest near the ring. Zaria came down to ringside. When Sol went for a moonsault to the floor, Izzi pushed Zaria in the line of fire with Sol hitting Zaria with the moonsault. Izzi defeated Sol soon after. Shawn Spears looked on approvingly as Izzi stood victorious.

They showed Hank Walker & Tank Ledger talking with someone backstage offscreen acknowledging that the person has been through a lot recently but requesting that they team up with them tonight.

It was revealed to be Andre Chase who they were speaking with who was in a white dress shirt compared to his usual Chase U sweater.

Match 5) Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger.

During the match, Andre Chase went to do his “what’s that spell?” Chase U stomps before looking to where the Chase U section used to be and walked out. Tyriek got the winning move on Hank Walker to win the match for his team.

They ran down the card for New Year’s Evil

-NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Oba Femi

– NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey – Sudden Death Rules

– Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Tatum Paxley

Mike Rome was in the ring to announce the winner of NXT Superstar of the Year. Oba Femi came to the ring and took the award from Mike before criticizing the importance of the award. Trick Williams came to the ring and the two got into words with Trick stating how Oba is the one currently chasing Trick. Trick also mentioned how everyone has been giving the two of them nicknames mentioning how Oba was recognized as “unbeatable” but he mentioned Oba lost his North American title. Trick was also wondering if Oba would disappear again like how he did after losing at Halloween Havoc after Trick beats him. Eddy Thorpe ran in the ring and laid out both Oba and Trick including hitting Oba with the Award. Eddy stood tall in the ring holding up the NXT title.

After the show concluded in likely an off-screen moment for the crowd, Tony D’Angelo and The Family came to the ring running down how eventful 2024 was for NXT and how the new year will bring more. They tossed a few shirts to fans and took pictures with some fans around ringside.