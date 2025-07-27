WWE Superstar Sunday returns tonight.

Scheduled to premiere at 10/9c this evening on A&E is the latest installment of the weekly original WWE on A&E reality series, “WWE LFG.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Legends and Future Greats, WWE has touted “bigger matchups” and “bigger drama,” as well as The Undertaker catching a PC athlete off-guard by telling her to wear a mask.

The official description for the 7/27 edition of WWE LFG on A&E reads as follows:

“The Future Greats are tested like never before!; Dani faces off against both Summer and her mom; Haze goes heel against a nicer P Nasty; the main event ends with Drake and Elijah coming to blows backstage!”

Featured below are some preview videos released ahead of the July 27, 2025 episode of WWE LFG on A&E.