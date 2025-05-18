Mickie James has revealed that WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats has been picked up for an extended run.

James served as a coach during the first season of the A&E series, which concludes on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Although Michelle McCool is set to take over James’ spot as a coach in Season 2, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion is proud of her contribution to the show’s debut season and is excited for its future.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo at Comic Con Revolution Ontario (see video below), James announced that the series has been renewed for another three years.

“It was so fun. It was so much fun. It was a lot, I think, where I went wrong, and where I will always go wrong, is that I lead with my heart, and I fell in love with my kids. I’m going to be a fan of theirs for life now. I want to see them win. I want to see all those guys win. It was a wonderful crew,” she said. “I got even closer, I think, to Booker T. He made me laugh every single day. I got to know Undertaker in a different light. I’d only seen him as the judge and the jury of the locker room. To get to know him and feel like an equal, that was pretty special. All these guys were all Hall of Famers. I was the only one that wasn’t a Hall of Famer, and I was the first female coach. So there was a lot of testing myself, even feeling like I was worthy to be here coaching with these guys. Booker and Bubba have schools where they’ve produced a lot of talent, talent that’s on TV right now. You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, the master class, I’ve done that, you know, but, yeah, it was so much fun.”

James also shared her excitement over the show’s future, highlighting the importance of its renewal.

“It was a lot of fun to be the first ever and to have the success, to know that it’s gotten picked up for not just another season but for three years, so like six seasons hopefully. That’s a big damn deal. I loved it, and you’re welcome.”

The WWE LFG Finals continue tonight on A&E.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)