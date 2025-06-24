The numbers are in for the season two premiere of WWE LFG.

WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats) returned with the debut episode of their second season as part of WWE Superstar Sunday this past Sunday night, June 22, 2025, on A&E.

According to Programming Insider, the 6/22 episode drew 114,000 overnight viewers, with a 0.04 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

The season one premiere of WWE LFG on A&E from back on February 16 drew 160,000 viewers, with an 0.05 key demo rating. The last episode to air before this past Sunday’s show, the WWE LFG season one finale on May 18 on A&E drew 156,000 viewers with an 0.08 key demo rating.

Outside of two episodes of the 16-episode first season of WWE LFG, both of which aired in different time slots than usual, all shows from the season out-drew the season two premiere from this past Sunday night.

WWE LFG airs every Sunday night on A&E.