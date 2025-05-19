Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy emerged as the winners of WWE LFG Season One, each earning an NXT contract. The season finale, which aired Sunday night, saw Steele defeat Zena Sterling and Troy overcome Shiloh Hill to claim their victories.

With both securing contracts, their coach, The Undertaker, also earned recognition. Having guided two finalists — Steele and Hill — he was named the inaugural WWE LFG Champion.

After the show aired, Sid Pullar III of “The Takedown” posted an interview with the winners. The two had the following to say:

Steele: “I’m so excited. It’s been a long time coming. I swear I’ve just been waiting for my moment to shine. I just feel elated. I just feel so, so freaking blessed.”

Troy: “I’m just excited I didn’t take my foot off the gas after winning. If anything, I was so looking forward to the end of the show and I was so wrapped up around winning and winning and winning and then I just had a moment where I was like, this isn’t the end, and I don’t know why it feels like the end. This isn’t a movie where the movie ends and cuts to black. This is just the beginning… we won the show and I was excited and for a while, I was riding that wave, but then I had to get back to shore and realize is this the only time you want to be at the top?”

Troy: “I knew what it [CM Punk promo] was and I wanted to be first. He was like, ‘Who wants to go first?’ I got up, went to the front of the room, cut a promo and then after that, everyone was like, ‘Okay. I know who he is now.’ Like, follow that. And I just sat back down and I was like, ‘I mean, this is what I do.’ When I cut that promo, man, it was a lot of passion, it was a lot of intensity and it was a lot of, I need to show people I’m not just (an) intimidating force. I’m not just the big guy in the ring and this isn’t 2000s wrestling where the big man is quiet and unspoken. It’s not that era anymore. We gotta electrify the audience in every way we can. I think looking into CM Punk’s face is one of those things where I was like, have I earned this yet? Have I earned the right to sit here and cut this promo on CM Punk like me and him are about to main event SummerSlam? And I just took it, man. I just took it. I saw a moment and I just took it. This is something I’ve been waiting for. I have been waiting for a moment to get that microphone in my hands and express myself.”

Mick Foley recently reflected on his wrestling career and revealed that portraying Mankind was the most challenging role he ever took on. In a conversation with Denise Salcedo, Foley was asked which of his three iconic personas — Mankind, Cactus Jack, or Dude Love — was the most difficult to embody. He said,

“Dude Love was the easiest. It’s basically just me, only a bit nerdier than I am in real life. But Mankind was the hardest. It was a really dark character, especially in 1996. It was difficult for me to tap into that darkness. I would literally go sit in the boiler room just to help myself get into the mindset of Mankind.”

Foley’s final in-ring appearance came at the 2012 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.