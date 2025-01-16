WWE taped matches for WWE LFG on A&E at the WWE NXT on The CW taping on January 14 at Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete spoilers courtesy of Billy K. and PWInsider.com:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were at the announce table

* Bayley Humphrey defeated Dani Sekelsky

* Penina Tuilaepa defeated Sirena Linton

* There was a promo and brawl between the teams of Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong and Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley

* Drake Morreaux defeated Chris Island

WWE LFG is an American reality television series scheduled to premiere on A&E in early 2025 replacing NXT Level Up.